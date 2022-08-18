Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportsbet.io has become the latest operator to partner with Low6, leveraging the firm’s gamification products for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

A three-phased plan will start with Low6 developing a ‘Sportsbet.io Clubhouse’ for the multi-currency operator – which allows customers to bet using fiat and crypto – themed around the upcoming tournament.

The remaining two phases will see additional clubhouses covering horse racing, the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, MLB, NBA, NHL, Super Lig, the Argentine Primera División and IPL.

Low6 CEO Jamie Mitchell said: “It’s been a whirlwind few months as we onboard more and more operators who are looking for something more than a cookie-cutter approach to igaming and gamification.

“Sportsbet are truly leading the way in the sportsbook space with their online proposition, and when we add their expertise to Low6’s equally pioneering gamification technology and deep understanding of GenZ and Millennial audiences, we truly will provide a next-level engagement platform for their ever-growing community.”

Based in Birmingham, Low6 started operations in 2017 as a provider of free-to-play (FTP) games, but has recently completed a brand identity overhaul reflecting its new operations as a B2B white label provider.

The firm’s partnership with Sportsbet.io – part of the YOLO Group – marks one of the supplier’s first major commercial agreements as a supplier, with the clubhouse offering sitting alongside its pre-existing FTP product range such as Pick’ Ems, Brackets, and Trivia.

Clubhouse was produced in cooperation with sports teams, leagues and franchises with customer acquisition and retention as key goals.

Functioning as a ‘social clubhouse’ for bettors, users are able to interact with each other and ‘discover new ways to bet on sports and games’.

“Sportsbet.io has always been about putting the customer at the centre of the universe, and that’s why Low6 is such a perfect match for our brand,” added Joe McCallum, Director of Sportsbook at YOLO Group.

“The team understands how to create world-class customer experiences and we’re working closely to offer the very best to our users. This is an exciting partnership with a forward-looking company that can help Sportsbet.io remain ahead of the competition.”