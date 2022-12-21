Share Facebook

Following a series of horse racing deals signed this year, SIS (Sports Information Services) has partnered with South African rights holder 4Racing.

From 1 January 2023 the Milton Keynes-based 24/7 live betting services provider will distribute South African racing content to UK and Irish audiences via the deal.

4Racing has enabled SIS to collect and deliver racing content from Durbanville, Fairview, Kenilworth, Turffontein and Vaal racecourses, in addition to others across South Africa.

Conall McSorley, Head of International Horse Racing at SIS, said: “It is fantastic to be working with 4Racing to bring its action to our valued customers in the UK and Ireland.

“We have seen how 4Racing’s inclusive and innovative attitude has helped to transform the racing industry in South Africa, and they have a team that boasts a wide range of talent.

“We are delighted to be able to deliver South African racing once again, and it provides us with an additional stream of high-quality content that is sure to be appreciated by our customers.”

SIS identified 4Racing as an ideal partner due to the provider’s objective of ‘re-energising and invigorating’ South Africa’s horse racing scene via relationships with stakeholders.

The company has outlined a ‘commitment to diversity and transparency’, whilst designing and initiating projects and strategies to support the sport.

SIS has set its sights on an expansion of its horse racing operations this year, having appointed McSorely to lead this strategy in August, whilst distributing content from Africa, Asia, Europe, Ireland, Latin America, North America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and UK to its bookmaker partners.

Stephen Watson, 4Racing’s Head of Licensing & Broadcast, added: “SIS does a tremendous job in bringing racing action from all over the world to operators internationally, and it is exciting to become a part of that content delivery portfolio.

“We have worked hard to enhance our racing product and extend our broadcast reach globally. SIS’s established distribution channels and credibility with key racing stakeholders will enable us to maximise our product’s consumption in the UK and Ireland, where for years the South African racing product has proven to be very popular.”