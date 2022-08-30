Share Facebook

Conall McSorley has moved up the ranks of SIS (Sports Information Services), taking on the responsibilities of Head of International Horse Racing.

Having joined the live betting services supplier earlier this year, McSorley has been working for SIS in the capacity of Commercial Manager for the UK and Europe.

In his new position, McSorley will focus on driving growth for SIS, overseeing delivery of its 24/7 end-to-end horse racing solution, as the company strives to provide a betting event every three minutes.

McSorley remarked: “Since joining SIS earlier this year, I have been impressed by both the scope of the 24/7 horse racing offering and the clear value that it presents to operators worldwide.

“Our Live Betting content provides a constant stream of regular betting opportunities, and the continued increase in customers – especially in international territories – speaks to the strong revenue potential of a product I am keen to evolve even further.”

Heading SIS’ worldwide racing content proposition, McSorley will coordinate the firm’s partner network – which includes 150 race tracks across 16 countries, with 30,000 races distributed annually.

The company’s horse racing product is delivered to 400 international operators such as bet365, with content covering racing from the UK and Ireland – among other European jurisdictions – Saudi Arabia, the US and Latin America.

McSorley’s promotion is the latest in a series of senior appointments made by SIS as it seeks to enhance its global profile, after Julian Wheeler took on the role of Chief Technology Officer.

At the same time McSorley joined the company back in March, three other Commercial Managers were also recruited – Dave Richardson, Harri Hulatt and Andrew Kelly – whilst Joe Andrews, Angel Caledron and Helen Ridley were named Head of Sales for Africa, Latin America and Iberia and UK and Europe respectively.

Prior to joining the firm, McSorley accumulated two decades of sports betting experience, having worked as Head of Business Development at WorldSpreads, Commercial Director at Metric Gaming and Business Development Director at GBE Technologies.

Conleth Byrne, Product Director at SIS, said: “The ever-increasing scope of our round-the-clock horse racing product is testament to the hard work of the delivery teams at SIS, as well as the clear desire from operators for a seamless end-to-end solution that includes streamed pictures, a complete data feed, commentary, graphics with betting triggers, and an extensive range of prices and derivative markets.

“Conall’s vast industry experience means he is the perfect candidate for a role that requires knowledge, expertise, and regulatory and commercial acumen.”