StarCasinò Sport explores Serie A in AS Roma partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

StarCasinò Sport has announced that it has become a new premium partner of Serie A’s AS Roma.

The Casino-operated platform provides fans of the Italian top-flight side access to latest news as well as ‘exclusive content dedicated to them’. This includes a Roman Experiences video unveiled to mark the announcement.

“We are particularly happy with this partnership,” expressed Stefano Tino, Managing Director of StarCasinò Sport.

“We wanted to work with AS Roma both for its significance as a club and for the unique bond between the city and the team, identifying the fans as the true heart of football, just like StarCasinò Sport does.”

The pair have also outlined that fans will be able to win exclusive prizes via the competition ‘The New Way of Experiencing Rome’.

“What is more, with the recent arrival of the new ownership an ambitious new football environment has been created and the foundations are being built for a successful future on a global scale,” added Tino. “We are confident that we will achieve great things together.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNGXVODajYo&t=1s