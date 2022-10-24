SBC Leaders Magazine: Is Latin America the next gambling powerhouse?

Share Facebook

All eyes have been on Latin American regulatory developments over the last few years – and with Brazil on the cusp of regulating sports betting, the region could soon become the next sports wagering global powerhouse.

In Issue 23 of the SBC Leaders Magazine, we wanted to offer a Latin American twist. Kicking off this edition, Caliente Interactive’s Chief Marketing Officer Fernanda Sainz analyses the symbiotic relationship between sports and betting.

She also sheds some light on what three key values are enabling Caliente to dominate in the Mexican gaming space, before underlining the importance of specific market knowledge.

In a discussion with Betcris’ Fernando Garita, which you can read here, we find out why sponsorship is a major component of the operator’s strategy – and how sponsoring the Mexican and Ecuadorian national teams is helping boost Betcris’ international stronghold.

For Issue 23, we decided to also feature a dedicated World Cup section which breaks down betting trends, bookies’ predictions as well as the cross-selling opportunities between slots and football. The SBC team even got in on the action as we made our predictions for who is tipped for World Cup glory.

Elsewhere, Dean Akinjobi and Liliana Almeida get clever about advertising as they outline the reasons why marketing campaigns will need to be changed according to the World Cup’s irregular schedule.

Over in our gaming section, the spotlight is on Uruguay as Juan Ignacio Juanena, Interactive Business Manager at Enjoy Uruguay, asks whether online gambling is a “crucial commercial need” for physical operators in the country to modernise its entertainment offering.

In Colombia, Rush Street Interactive’s Mattias Stetz and Richard Schwartz discuss the market’s recent developments and plans moving forward. Both executives are confident that this South American jurisdiction will play an important role in the company’s Latin American journey going forward. Read what they had to say here.