Jessie Sale September 14, 2023 Asia, Europe, Football, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on Leyu Sports keeps up sponsorship momentum as AC Milan Asia partner

Leyu Sports has formed a partnership with AC Milan to become the team’s official betting partner in Asia.

The sports entertainment brand – founded in 2008 and based in Asia – has highlighted its intent to put fan engagement ‘at the heart’ of the collaboration.

In detail, the operator will be working with the Serie A side – who currently sit second in the league – to create a variety of engaging sports and entertainment content, helping the Rossoneri increase their presence in the growing Asian market.

Leyu Sports continues to expand its presence in major sports leagues internationally. For example, the brand became the official betting partner of LaLiga’s Atlético de Madrid in 2022, again with a focus on Asian markets.

The year prior, Leyu formed a similar deal with the Bundesliga’s Borussia Mönchengladbach, and became an official partner of Chelsea FC around the same time. In early 2021, Leyu also entered Ligue 1 as a sponsor of PSG.

The brand has even entered America’s MLS in a regional agreement with Atlanta FC during summer last year.

