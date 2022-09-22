Fitzdares becomes official betting partner of Fulham FC

Share Facebook

Fitzdares has announced that it has partnered with Fulham FC to become the newly promoted Premier League club’s official betting partner.

As part of the deal, the pair plan to launch a series of activations and messaging as the operator aims to ‘bring a sense of fun’ into the game.

William Woodhams, Fitzdares’ CEO, said: “This partnership has its roots in the 19th Century and we are bursting with excitement to finally join up with London’s original football club.”

Furthermore, the Fitzdares Club provides a location at Mayfair for fans to watch Fulham’s matches.

Woodhams added: “Dare I say, the only place better to watch football than The Fitzdares Club is at The Cottage. We will be adding a Craven Cottage Pie to our menu immediately to bring a taste of West London royalty to Mayfair.”

With Fitzdares dating back to 1882 and Fulham FC to 1879 – London’s oldest professional football club – the collaboration has been described as an ‘iconic West London tie-up’.

“We are delighted to welcome Fitzdares as Fulham FC’s official UK betting partner,” added Jon Don-Carolis, Fulham FC Sales Director.

“Our organisations are proud of our heritage and embrace innovation whilst providing a closer and more personal experience for our fans and audiences.

“An aligned partnership between The World’s oldest bookmakers and London’s original football club is poised to deliver a range of exciting and creative initiatives throughout the season.”