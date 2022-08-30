Share Facebook

Mark Balch has become the latest member to join Oddin.gg’s senior management team, after he was named as the esports betting solutions supplier’s new Strategic Director.

The new hire has 20 years of experience in the betting industry, seven of which have involved the management of esports wagering services and negotiating data partnerships.

His past roles have included Head of Esports at Sportradar and VP of Products at Bayes Esports, where he oversaw data partnerships, as well as integrity solutions and product development.

“I am very proud to be joining the Oddin.gg team,” Balch said. “It is remarkable how much they have achieved and I am honoured to be asked to help shape the future of the company on the topics that are close to me.

“Oddin.gg is positioned very well to become the standout leader and the Number 1 choice for those serious about esports betting products.”

The addition of Balch to Oddin.gg’s management team comes at a time when the firm is targeting further international expansion, having already signed iframe and esports odds supply deals with both B2C and B2B companies, such as Betway, Sportsbet.io and OpenBet.

Furthermore, Oddin.gg also secured £4.5m in a Series A funding round this month, gaining two new investors in Velo Partners and Genting Ventures in the process.

The group is targeting “many more monetisation channels” to boost revenue streams for its end-to-end esports betting ecosystem, having identified the current esports data space as “extremely sterile”.

Earlier this month, Oddin.gg appointed Juana Bischoff as its new Senior Business Development Manager. The firm believes that the subsequent appointment of Balch will help it assemble “the best team in the market”.

Marek Suchar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Oddin.gg, added: “There are very few people at the intersection of esports and betting who I respect as much as Mark. He brings a ton of expertise in products, relationships, and everything in between.

“He will help us get to the next level in the areas dearest to our hearts such as risk management, integrity and official data.

“Oddin.gg is already perceived as the top esports betting choice and we aspire to cement this position for the years to come. To achieve that goal, we need the best in the market on board and Mark perfectly fits the bill.”