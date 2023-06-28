Betfred to sponsor Racing Post’s ‘What a Shout’ under SSG deal

Share Facebook

Betfred has inked an agreement with technology, content and media company Spotlight Sports Group (SSG), which sees the bookmaker sponsor Racing Post’s ‘What a Shout’ show.

The short term deal – spanning the remainder of the flat racing season – sees the British gambling firm become the title sponsor of What a Shout’s 19 weekly episodes.

The collaboration also includes an additional sponsorship of Racing Post’s ‘Live from Town Moor’ and ‘Live with the Champions’ shows for the Betfred St Leger and British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.

A spokesman from Betfred said: “We’re delighted to agree to this sponsorship of Spotlight Sports Group’s video content offering.

“What a Shout provides top-quality insight for fans of British racing and we’re excited to promote our brand with engaging content that reaches a passionate audience while increasing our support for the sport.”

The aforementioned ‘Live from Town Moor’ and ‘Live with the Champions’ shows will be filmed utilising SSG’s mobile studio to film and stream live on-location, providing audiences with insight from experts on the ground.

Betfred remains a committed supporter of British racing and was named the biggest sponsor of the sport from 2011 to 2018.

The operator has previously partnered the Cheltenham Gold Cup from 2012 – 2015 and recently announced its backing of The Oaks and The Derby at Epsom Downs, which took place earlier this month, as well as the St Leger Festival in September of this year.

Discussing the new agreement, SSG’s Chief Commercial Officer, Sam Houlding, added: “Our What A Shout series is an essential part of our digital coverage surrounding the flat racing season and this partnership with Betfred will bring our coverage to new heights.

“Combining our Racing Post experts with those of Betfred will provide a wide-ranging audience with the insight they need to be well-informed bettors on every race day.”

The show made its debut in 2019 and former Channel 4 racing presenter Emma Spencer is now presenting the show for the remainder of the flat season, alongside further industry experts.