SIS’ (Sports Information Services) hiring and promotions spree has continued, as the firm has appointed Jake Nowry as Sales & Business Development Manager for its US subsidiary.

Nowry joins SIS Content Services, the UK-based live video and data US-facing division, with responsibility for driving business growth and capitalising on market opportunities in the stateside sector.

The company is targeting expansion of its esports, horse and greyhound racing products in both online and retail betting operations throughout the US – with 21 out of 30 regulated sportsbook states allowing web-based wagering.

Richard Ames, CEO of SIS and President of SIS Content Services, said: “With the roll-out of sports betting in the US, in addition to advancements in regulations surrounding esports, we see the market as presenting major growth opportunities for SIS.

“The appointment of Jake will serve to accelerate the progress we are already making through our US subsidiary, as we further establish our market presence in multiple states. His industry knowledge and contacts will be highly beneficial.”

Moving forward, SIS has set an objective to increase the value of its products with US stakeholders, whilst also striving to forge new partnerships with operators across the country.

Working towards this goal, Nowry will be based in Louisville, Kentucky, leveraging industry experience with pari-mutuel betting solutions provider Sportech Racing, where he was Sales/Account Manager between March 2019 and February 2021.

Additionally, he was an Account Executive for Gan (Game Action Network) between May 2021 and October 2022, before which he worked at Scientific Games as a CRM Manager, with a focus on customer loyalty.

Michele Fischer, Vice President of SIS Content Services, added: “Jake’s appointment is further evidence of our strong belief that esports betting will become widely adopted, presenting huge opportunities for sportsbook operators.

“He brings experience in both horse racing and sports betting, which will be an asset to our growing US team and the overall SIS operation.”

Nowry’s appointment comes as SIS pursues an extensive recruitment and promotions strategy as it targets further international expansion, having named Brenda Stricland and Sean Beirne as Regulatory and Business Affairs Manager and US Commercial Manager for its North American operations respectively.

Back in its home markets, the company promoted Conall McSorely to Head of International Horse Racing in August, before hiring two Commercial Managers for the UK and Europe – Michalek Bartlomiej and Prean Naidu – in September.