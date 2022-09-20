Share Facebook

SIS (Sports Information Services) has continued its recruitment drive, appointing Prean Naidu as Commercial Manager – UK and Europe.

Naidu’s responsibilities will primarily involve driving further commercial expansion, as the company aims to maintain momentum on international growth and enhance its profile across multiple markets.

The appointment comes after a series of key hires and promotions within SIS to support its strategy, including the recent appointment of Michalek Bartlomiej, also as a Commercial Manager for the UK and Europe, and Conall McSorley as Head of International Horse Racing.

Helen Ridley, Head of Sales (UK & Europe) at SIS, said: “With the recent launch of our CS:GO Competitive Gaming product, our round-the-clock betting events portfolio has never been as strong.

“With that in mind, it is the ideal time to enhance our Commercial team by bringing in expertise that can help us further broaden our international footprint with our wide product offer.

“Prean has a wealth of knowledge gained from many years spent within the racing industry and we are delighted to have him on board within our expanded Commercial team.”

Naidu, who will be based in Belgium, joins SIS from his 4Racing, the totalisator operator and racing content provider, where he worked as International Partner Relations Consultant.

His previous positions include roles within horse racing, including tenures as Senior Manager at South African operator Topbet, International Territory Coordinator and Assistant Territory Manager at racetrack owner Phumelela Gaming and Leisure.

This is experience SIS aims to leverage as it seeks enhanced international visibility via a ‘comprehensive and diverse offering’ including both horse and greyhound racing and trading, esports and numbers content.

With regards to esports, the group recently made inroads on its offering in this space, having launched a 24/7 CS:GO betting product in July, with support from esports odds feed provider Oddin.gg.

Naidu remarked: “The breadth of 24/7 products that SIS is now able to offer its international operator partners means that its 24/7 content offering is one of the strongest in the industry and as such, it is an exciting time to be joining the company.

“Whilst the market-leading Live Racing offering has a strong heritage, the new-look Numbers and Competitive Gaming products provide an increased 24/7 live content offer to operators and bettors alike all over the world. I look forward to forging new commercial partnerships, for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.”