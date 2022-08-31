Share Facebook

Seeking to continue updating its sports betting products and services, Codere has inked a partnership with XB Net, incorporating North American horse racing content in its offering.

The deal includes live pictures, data and betting services from 60 North American racetracks, which will be distributed across the Spanish operator’s retail and online channels.

Key objectives of the partnership for Codere are customer acquisition and retention, as well as driving new revenue streams by diversifying the firm’s horse racing markets, incorporating races between 6pm and 5pm Central European Time.

The partners also asserted that the addition of the Pegasus World Cup, two leg’s of the Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships – among other fixtures – into Codere’s racing portfolio ‘neatly complements’ the Spanish domestic racing schedule.

Borja Mata, Content & Supplier Manager at Codere, said: “In one of the rare silver linings to the pandemic, our customers quickly came to appreciate the fresh excitement and value that US racing brings to their betting experience, providing a reliable and regular flow of quick-fire betting opportunities which hit the mark, whether they’re interested in watching one race or the entire card.

“Since Spain’s time zone is well-placed to perfectly transition into high-quality evening meetings stateside, top-class 24/7 programming is now an engaging reality for our customers, thanks to this evolving collaboration with XB Net and their expertise in betting solutions.

“We look forward to seeing how these innovative products continue to perform over upcoming highlights, like this autumn’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships.”

Codere, based in Madrid but with an active presence across a range of Spanish speaking markets, stated that the collaboration falls in line with its policy of keeping its sports-betting services updated by optisming its user interface and elevating customer experience.

Meanwhile, for XB Net, the agreement marks another expansion in its global client portfolio, which includes prominent operators such as Flutter Entertainment, bet365, William Hill, Playtech and Entain.

The group currently distributes 25,000 races per year, using low-latency feeds from 2,500 events, delivering racing content, international rights, data, odds, live broadcasts and video streaming.

Codere’s incorporation into XB Net’s partner network follows a similar agreement last month with Betindiaraces.com, covering distribution of US and Australian horse racing content to the Indian betting market.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, added: “Codere is a giant brand whose expertise and trademark customer care is best in class. Therefore, it’s a perfect moment to partner with their optimised Spanish sportsbook, which has quickly embraced the merits and utility of North American racing.

“While domestic sport is long since back in full swing in Spain, those bettors who were drawn to North American racing during the pandemic have largely been retained which represents another key validation of our product.

“Wherever you set your scene in the world, delivering the right content at peak leisure-times remains paramount during a new era of variability for any sportsbook tab. XB Net’s wide range of low-latency racing solutions and racetracks are now ensuring the requisite flexibility for Codere.”