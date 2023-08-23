A new era for igaming: Flows’ James King on finding the intersection of AI, automation & UX

Share Facebook

The use of artificial intelligence has been the focus of many igaming conferences in the last few years. How can we use AI? Should we be using this technology? How will AI help streamline your business?

According to James King, CEO of Flows, AI has undeniably revolutionised the user experience across multiple different industries – including iGaming. In an interview, he walks us through some of the impacts that AI has had on the betting and gaming sector, highlighting the work that Flows’ voice-activated technology, Flo, is doing to increase adoption of AI.

SBC: We’ve seen more companies begin to adopt artificial intelligence technology, especially when it comes to delivering a more personalised experience – in your opinion, why do you think this is becoming increasingly popular?

JK: The surge in AI adoption within the online gambling and sports betting industry stems from a long-standing desire for personalised interactions, amplified by recent technological accessibility.

Players increasingly seek tailored experiences, resulting in enhanced engagement and loyalty. For operators, AI not only facilitates this customisation but also aids in detecting problematic gaming behaviours, fostering trust and ensuring player safety.

Previously, the complexity of AI solutions limited their use to tech giants. However, the emergence of platforms like OpenAI and no-code automation tools has democratised AI access. Today, with clearer comprehension of AI’s capabilities and easier integration methods, businesses are poised to deliver more intuitive and personalised online gambling experiences.

SBC: Do you find that there are certain verticals within the betting and gaming industry that are more likely to utilise AI, or are there use cases for every type of company?

JK: Ultimately there are use cases for not just each business but every department within all businesses. You can divide in two parts for a business, one that is internally facing use cases like improved efficiencies and automation within processes or fast-tracking software development and delivery etc and then externally facing use cases, like personalising player interaction, detecting risk or bonus abuse from players etc .

A software solution like ours, Flows has a wide scope of use cases for both internally facing and externally facing teams and problems that can be solved. Our latest release harnesses the power of AI and couples it with our no-code Flows engine (and some magic we built in the middle of the two) to enable our partners to build software in seconds from just written or spoken commands.

“With Flo, the power to create sophisticated, intelligent workflows is as simple as speaking or typing your ideas into existence.”

SBC: You recently launched ‘Flo’ technology. Can you begin by telling us about what Flo entails?

JK: Flo is our latest innovation, an AI tool that simplifies the process of creating automated workflows within our workflow automation platform, Flows. With Flo, the power to create sophisticated, intelligent workflows is as simple as speaking or typing your ideas into existence.

All you need to do is provide Flo with a written or spoken prompt of what you want your Flow to do, and Flo will take care of the rest.

Flo’s capabilities span from basic alerting features to complex omnichannel multi-game jackpots, all built directly from your words. By leveraging the power of voice commands, Flo responds instantaneously, generating fully functional products tailored to your specifications. This innovative solution represents the convergence of voice technology, automation, and advanced AI language models, marking a new era in software creation.

SBC: How is Flo, and the use of AI and voice technology, enabling gambling operators to automate workflows and streamline their operations?

JK: With Flo, creating Flows is faster and easier than ever before (minutes not months), so you can focus on what really matters: providing your players with the best gaming experience.

Flo, through coupling modern language models with our Flows engine, is changing the game for gambling operators and suppliers alike by enabling them to set up automated workflows by simply typing your request or by using the power of your voice to talk into the system with instructions of what you want Flo to build.

Flo allows our customers to issue verbal and text commands to execute numerous tasks, from report generation to customer service enquiries, eliminating the need for manual inputs and dramatically reducing the time spent on routine tasks.

“AI tools like Flo are not just enhancing our customers’ experience; they’re redefining what customers should expect from it.”

SBC: In your opinion, how does AI – and particularly technology such as Flo – represent a shift in the standards of user experience set by iGaming companies?

JK: AI has undeniably revolutionised the user experience across industries, and iGaming is no exception. In the context of iGaming, tools like Flo represent a significant leap forward. Traditional online gaming interfaces relied on manual inputs and standardised responses. However, with voice-activated development tools like Flo, we’re introducing a level of interaction that’s more intuitive, responsive, and immersive.

By allowing customers to communicate with platforms using natural language, we reduce friction, making the user journey smoother and more enjoyable. Such advancements raise the bar for user experience standards, compelling iGaming companies to innovate continuously. In essence, AI tools like Flo are not just enhancing our customers’ experience; they’re redefining what customers should expect from it.

“the future of the betting and gaming industry is bound to be intertwined with AI”

SBC: Looking to the future, how do you think AI will transform the betting and gaming industry, especially when it comes to automation and efficiency? Could we see even more companies look towards such innovative technologies to streamline their operations?

JK: As we look ahead, AI’s role in reshaping the betting and gaming industry is indisputable. The most significant transformations will likely revolve around automation and efficiency. We’re already witnessing the early stages, where mundane tasks are automated, reducing human error and enhancing consistency. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Advanced AI will enable predictive analytics for game developers, automate risk assessments for bettors, and even provide real-time, personalised gaming recommendations.

The quest for operational excellence will undoubtedly drive more companies towards innovative technologies. After all, in a competitive market, efficiency isn’t just about cutting costs—it’s about delivering superior user experiences, fostering loyalty, and staying ahead of the curve.

At Flows, we’ve always believed in the potential of harnessing AI to streamline operations. Tools like Flo are a testament to this vision, subtly embodying how intuitive AI-driven solutions can redefine industry standards.

In essence, the future of the betting and gaming industry is bound to be intertwined with AI. Those who embrace it will thrive, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.