The recently-launched sports-betting games provider ParlayBay will attend this year’s SBC Summit Barcelona, where the rapidly-growing company will outline its games offering and what it has planned for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

SBC News spoke with ParlayBay CEO Patrick Nordwall to find out more about the company’s exhibit (booth L10) in the event’s Sports Betting Zone and what it has in store for delegates.

SBC: ParlayBay is still a relatively new name in the igaming industry; what has the first year been like in terms of challenges and opportunities?

Patrick Nordwall: Creating something new is always challenging, especially when it’s genuine innovation and never been seen before. One of the main hurdles is that you cannot compare yourself to competitors or existing models, as every stage of development has to be carried out from scratch.



Additionally, building games that function in conjunction with real-time events and super short markets requires a lot of hard work. Everything needs to be updated in milliseconds and the data must always be accurate. I would dare to say that this can be compared to a stock exchange rather than casino games in terms of data accuracy and no latency.



As we’re introducing something new to the industry, with a low barrier to entry for players, we believe that the opportunities are immense. Our potential is truly staggering, we can’t wait to introduce the new list of games and sports features we have planned.

SBC: How does ParlayBay look to reinvent the sports betting space?

PN: We want to attract a broader customer base by offering sports betting products that deliver a unique and immersive gambling experience. Our gameplay is very quick and consists of short rounds, which appeals to both experts and newcomers, whilst synonymously tapping into the short-attention spans of younger demographics.

Our smooth and dazzling UX/UI design delivers a superior player experience, offering new, yet intuitive permutations of betting options. We also use real-time data and our own sports model, which is accessible on any form of device, with a mobile-first approach in mind.

SBC: Are there any exciting announcements we can expect for the remainder of the year or perhaps in 2023?

PN: We have a portfolio of titles, like BOSS, GEKKO, GREYHOUND, CUT and RUSH that we aim to build with innovation and features at the forefront of our development, we’re aiming to challenge and reshape what’s possible and I can promise the results will be astonishing.



We’ve essentially created a new vertical in igaming, creating a game-changing experience for players by combining the most successful developments in sports betting with metagames frameworks. We’ve developed an offering that we will expand in the coming months and build on our launch to evolve and challenge the perceptions of what’s possible.



In 2023, we will also introduce our own set of promotional tools, ParlayPowers, increasing the attractiveness of our product offering and gameplay. A collection of tools that have been developed from years of success operating in real money gaming, it boosts the acquisition and retention of valued players.

It’s set to elevate our already engaging titles and offers a superior user experience – keep your eyes peeled for announcements!

SBC: As this will be your first time at the SBC Summit Barcelona, can you tell us why the event is important for new brands in the igaming industry?

PN: SBC Summit Barcelona is one of the major igaming events alongside ICE, so it’s an exhibition that companies should prioritise. This is even more important if you’re new on the scene, as it can be a great opportunity for you to establish yourself, with a fantastic range of operators and suppliers in attendance.



For us, the timing is right as we’ll be launching our first game in late September, essentially revealing our creation to the broader audience, and we’re thoroughly looking forward to the feedback we’re going to receive.

SBC: What can visitors expect from ParlayBay’s exhibit? What will you be showcasing?

PN: We’ll be showing off our ground-breaking product offering to the industry and particularly the sports betting space. We aim to make sports betting easy to engage with, allowing all levels of bettors to enjoy this exciting addition to the vertical, with no previous skills or knowledge required.



At ParlayBay, we seek to create an immersive and game-changing user experience, which is based on micro-betting markets, in-play with real odds and wrapped in appealing game formats. We welcome visitors to stop by our stand (L10) where they can expect to see pioneering sports betting games on display.

The SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 conference and exhibition takes place at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc on 20-22 September. The event’s Sports Betting Zone features a conference agenda that tackles the big issues and new technologies shaping the future of the industry, along with a show floor with scores of leading suppliers showcasing their latest innovations, extensive networking facilities and evening networking parties.

Individual All Access Passes and discounted Group Passes for the Summit are available from the event’s website.