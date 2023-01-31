Share Facebook

With ICE 2023 just around the corner, SBC News has been talking to some of the participants to find out what they are expecting at ExCel London on 7-9 February.

Next up in the hot seat is Patrick Nordwall, CEO of sports betting games developer ParlayBay, who explains why the event remains a key source of information for growing businesses with ambitions to really make their mark on the industry.

SBC: With the event returning to its full size and February slot following last year’s slightly-muted April affair, what are you looking forward to most at this year’s ICE?

Patrick Nordwall: Hopefully, the exhibition will be back to its former glory days after the pandemic. I look forward to networking, learning what trends the industry is talking about and what the future holds in terms of product development, regulation and expansion.

We are in quite a challenging macroeconomic period, so I think going forward it will be very important to be instrumental in decision making. With this in mind, ICE represents a fantastic opportunity for me and others to gain valuable insight and understanding about the pulse of this vibrant industry.

SBC: Do you think the industry is in better shape now because of the challenges previously faced?

PN: It’s quite hard to tell in truth. It all depends on your perspective and how you view the challenges. When it comes to operating in such a fast-paced industry, challenging times can sometimes force businesses to step up and enhance their offering or services.

For example, those who manage to cater for increased regulatory headwinds and refined product offerings will naturally do better than those who don’t. Several years ago, it was easier to set-up within our industry, but things have developed since then and unfortunately for some, those days are over.

SBC: What do you intend to highlight at ICE London 2023?

PN: I aim to gather as much business intel as possible, while displaying our unique company and product offering to the market. We aim to be one of the leading providers of sports betting titles that are based on micro-betting. As an ambitious company, we also want to expand further on this and take our products to the next frontier with new bespoke micro-betting markets and meta games.

We’ll be launching new games in the coming year which offer different sports and give users an enhanced experience. I believe we’re on the cusp of offering something with an immense amount of potential, while also being extremely attractive to broader and global player bases on a worldwide level.

We’re certainly on track to disrupt the sports betting space, so make sure you put some time aside for ParlayBay when you visit ICE in February!