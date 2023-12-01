Betano first betting partner of UEFA as EURO 2024 sponsor

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Betano has secured a global sponsorship deal for UEFA EURO 2024, which is being held in Germany.

The Kaizen Gaming-owned operator has become the first betting company to reach a partnership with UEFA.

The deal follows Betano’s success in last year’s FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, also being named the first official partner of the global competition.

George Daskalakis, Kaizen Gaming Founder and CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with UEFA for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament.

“This collaboration is a new first for the industry and expresses our fundamental passion for football as well as our mutual commitment towards innovation and excellence.

“We are very excited to be part of this football celebration and are looking forward to enhancing the overall fan experience by delivering unparalleled entertainment through responsible gaming during this highly anticipated European Championship.”

The UEFA EURO 2024 will take place next summer between 14 June and 14 July, with a total of 10 cities planned to host as the tournament moves across the country.

“We are delighted to welcome Kaizen Gaming and its brand Betano as an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024,” added Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Director of Marketing.

“Betano is a leading digital sports betting operator, with a focus on cutting-edge technology and responsible gaming. We believe that their industry expertise and affinity to football make them a great fit for the tournament.”