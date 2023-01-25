FSB brings a ‘tech-first’ approach to King Bet’s retail operations

Share Facebook

FSB has made moves in the Irish market after agreeing to supply its retail technology stack to King Bet’s flagship store in Dún Laoghaire.

The new retail partnership will include 16 Self Service Betting Terminals (SSBTs) with full TITO integration, the GeWeTe cash handler as well as access to FSB’s omnichannel Companion App.

The Companion App, which was launched back in November, gives players the ability to transfer bets placed in a brick-and-mortar betting shop onto a digital wallet app via their smartphone.

The app will be branded end to end for King Bet, with bettors also able to transfer wagers placed via a SSBT back to a retail environment via a QR code.

Russell Colvin, Head of Retail at FSB, said: “Since our EGR Multi-Channel Supplier award win in June, interest in our retail product continues to grow and this new partnership with King Bet is another example of this.

“King Bet have collaborated closely with us to curate an omnichannel offering that perfectly fits their player base for this flagship store. Working with their team on developing a fully self service shop environment, where staff can focus on customer service, has been rewarding. I’m especially thrilled that King Bet has embraced the omni-channel aspect of our retail stack via our Companion App.

“Our ultimate goal is to improve the operational capacity of our partners through our technology and this new partnership cements that philosophy. We look forward to a long and successful association.”

By partnering with King Bet, FSB has continued to keep pace on its retail momentum – having recently signed partnerships with Nairabet in Nigeria and Olympic Entertainment’s Olybet.

Ian O’Halloran, Owner of King Bet, said: “I wanted to work with a business that valued my vision and that had the technology to deliver on it. I selected FSB, as they are an innovative, forward thinking team that really value end user experience alongside my requirements as an operator.”