FSB to lead Olympic Entertainment’s platform upgrade of OlyBet

FSB has announced a ‘European Tier-1 client win’, securing Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) as a new customer of its casino platform and over-the-counter retail solution.

The partnership sees FSB power the casino vertical of OEG’s flagship OlyBet brand, which is recognised as the leading omnichannel operator within the Baltic markets of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Key provisions will include FSB upgrading OlyBet’s casino vertical with its proprietary player account management services and gaming content totalling access to over 10,000 games.

Corey Plummer, Chairman and CEO at Olympic Entertainment Group, said: “We are excited to work with FSB as part of our expansion strategy in CEE markets. The partnership enables Olympic Entertainment’s brands, products and operations to build connected, experiential environments that our customers enjoy.”

Further duties will see FSB integrate its over-the-counter (OTC) retail solution into multiple OEG casino venues across key Central and Eastern European markets.

The upgrade will equip these environments with a seamless omni-channel experience by enabling players to make credit and withdrawal transactions directly to or from their online account at the venue.

Ian Freeman, Chief Revenue Officer at FSB , said: “This was a long, competitive and extensive selection process and we are delighted to have been selected. The new partnership with the Olympic Entertainment Group is another major step forward for the business. OEG has great heritage as well as being a highly skilled operator, our selection is further testament to the strength of our Tier 1 omnichannel tech stack and the fantastic team we are building at FSB.

The announcement follows the recent news that FSB has opened up new technical delivery offices in Scotland and Colombia to support the group’s accelerated expansion across new markets.