SBC Leaders Magazine: UK racing, Ghostbusters and the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse

New year, new magazine? You’re in luck as today is the day that Issue 24 of the SBC Leaders Magazine breaks cover.

Kicking off this edition, we have UK Tote Group CEO Alex Frost who tells us about how his company has found itself at the forefront of the UK racing industry. He reflects on his background in equity sales and highlights the surprising connections between the world of racing and global financial markets. Read what he had to say here.

Derek Lloyd celebrates 100 years of the Football Pools as he takes us back to the company’s roots before offering his insight into what the future holds for the pool betting institution.

Over in our gaming section, David Clifton discusses the complex world of compliance – a landscape that has become ever-more complicated as global markets continue to change their gaming regulations.

IGT’s Chris Costello dives into the world of branded lottery titles as he tells SBC Leaders about the company’s latest eInstant release, Ghostbusters Prized Possessions.

The Super Bowl is a big topic of conversation in our US section as we question whether an Arizona-hosted tournament, the first to be held in a state with a regulated sports betting market, can present some new opportunities for sportsbooks.

Meanwhile the inevitability of sports betting in California was questioned as SBC Leaders asked whether major online operators should be working alongside key state players such as the tribal nations to pass any potential legislation.

Our Latin America section takes a look at the changing landscape within Brazil as EstrelaBet talks about regulatory developments, market expectations and sponsorships.

We reflect on our recent SBC Summit Latinoámerica and the ways the industry can better market itself to the public, before speaking with Retabet’s Pablo Viana about communication being a standard for industry growth across the continent.

Livescore’s Rahul Das, meanwhile, conceptualises the “four horsemen of the apocalypse” as he dives into all things friction, conversion, security and payments. Read what he had to say here.

Meanwhile Xtremepush talks all things player engagement as Robbie Sexton shares his views on what he describes as “tapping into implicit buying behaviour”. And at Catena Media, Dustin Gouker reflects on the company’s growth and the increasing number of opportunities for affiliates in the online casino space.

You can read the full magazine HERE