888poker to reach ‘more diverse audiences’ at PFL Europe Championship

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

888poker has announced a partnership with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) ahead of the European Championship in Dublin on 8 December.

Described as a ‘first-of-its-kind agreement’ for the PFL’s regional MMA league, the 888 Holdings-owned company – which currently operates in Gibraltar, Malta and the UK – will gain branding on the PFL SmartCage during the PFL Europe Championship.

Additional promotion and brand recognition will appear across PFL channels in the leadup to and throughout the event.

Amit Berkovich, VP Head of Poker and MD ROW, 888 William Hill, said: “We are delighted to announce our exciting new partnership with the Professional Fighters League.

“At the heart of this collaboration is our shared passion for entertainment and commitment to providing first-class experiences in our respective spaces.

“With the PFL’s position in the world of mixed martial arts, together with 888poker’s award-winning gaming platform, this sponsorship deal presents a unique opportunity to reach more diverse audiences.

“We look forward to the journey that lies ahead and to the innovative projects we will build together.”

The tournament sees Simeon Powell take on Jakob Nedoh in the Light Heavyweight Championship as well as undefeated Dakota Ditcheva facing off against Valentina Scatizzi in the Women’s Flyweight Championship.

888poker can benefit from the PFL Europe’s widespread success, coming off the most-watched MMA event in French broadcast history.

“The PFL is delighted to announce our collaboration with 888Poker, coinciding with the PFL Europe Championship,” added James Frewin, SVP International of PFL.

“This partnership with a dynamic brand like 888Poker represents an exciting venture, particularly given the strong synergies between the poker community and the mixed martial arts world.”

Frewin also emphasised that the distinctive seasonal format of PFL is ‘set to captivate poker players and enthusiasts globally’, as they are accustomed to league and tournament structures that foster engaging narratives and dramatic spectacles.