Sportradar and TDI serve up new betting feed for ATP Tennis 

Sportradar and Tennis Data Innovations (TDI) have entered a strategic partnership to expand the distribution of ATP tennis data to authorised betting partners.

The partnership sees the launch of a “new secondary feed”, to enable the provision of betting- betting-related services based on official ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour scores to a suite of global bookmakers.

Of significance, the partnership sees the ATP change its data framework, allowing bookmakers to have uninterrupted access to official data – as scores to date have been delivered directly from the umpire’s chair.

Bookmakers will be provided with full data coverage of ATP Tour and Challenger Tour events, including qualifiers and double matches, guaranteed as the “most stable and reliable tennis data feed for in-play markets.

The new feed is being delivered in parallel with the existing official fast data feed and is made possible through a sub-licensing agreement with Sportradar, TDI and IMG Arena.

TDI CEO David Lampitt backed the approach that will expand the reach of official tennis data by offering an alternative feed to bookmakers, which broadens access to tennis betting experiences powered by official ATP scores.

He explained, “We’re delighted to welcome Sportradar, a leader and innovator in the sports data industry, as a supply partner to TDI.

“Together with our existing family of world-class partners, they are helping us expand the distribution of the best tennis data feeds to customers all around the world and generate new revenue streams to invest back into the sport.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar has also joined the list of suppliers licensed to provide odds and trading services based on the official fast feed.

Sportradar and TDI will develop the data partnership to create new enhanced experiences for tennis fans and to safeguard the integrity of ATP tennis events by establishing contractual relationships and transparency requirements to a wider group of bookmakers.

Moritz Gloeckler, Sportradar MD Partner and Content Management said: “By taking a constructive and innovative commercial approach, TDI have found a way to serve another part of the market with official ATP data. This sub-licence agreement enables Sportradar to improve the depth and availability of trusted products to sportsbooks who were previously unable to access official data, broadening the appeal of ATP events to fans and bettors.”