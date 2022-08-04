Sky Bet’s Steven Monaghan calls time as Sports MD

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Steven Monaghan has announced his resignation as Managing Director of Sports Betting for Sky Betting & Gaming (Sky Bet).

The long-term executive of Sky Bet revealed via a LinkedIn post that he had departed the company last Friday, ending an 11 and half-year tenure with Flutter Entertainment sportsbook.

“If someone had told me 11 1/2 years ago when I first joined the company as a marketing exec, I would leave as MD of Sports, along the way having met some of the most incredible, smart, talented people that I’m delighted to call my friends I would never have believed them, but here we are!” – read Monaghan’s LinkedIn statement.

During his tenure, Monaghan worked across all divisions of Sky Bet’s sportsbook unit, focusing on marketing and commercial affairs.

In 2019, he was promoted to Sky Bet’s senior management team as Marketing Director, in which he spearheaded Sky Bet’s transformative ‘safer gambling campaign’ promoted in partnership with its title sponsorship of the English Football League (EFL) and during the ​​Cheltenham Festival ‘to over one million people’.

Following Sky Betting and Gaming’s merger with Flutter Entertainment in 2020, Monaghan was subsequently promoted to Managing Director of Sportsbook for Sky Bet.

As an MD of sportsbook, Monaghan reflected on the corporate achievements of listing Sky Bet four years consecutively on The Times Top-100 UK businesses, as well as being recognised as one of the best UK employers by the Glassdoor index

Monaghan added – “It’s never an easy decision to step away from something you feel so close to but there comes a time when you have to push yourself for a change and a new challenge. That time for me is now and I’m excited to see what the next challenge will be!”