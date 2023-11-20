Share Facebook

Betfred has launched its first ever Christmas advert introducing a new £5m festive draw.

The bookmaker is going to make five online customers millionaires on the condition that it snows in London on Christmas Day, as set out in its ‘upbeat, feel-good’ campaign created by creative and production agency Zút.

Betfred Chief Executive, Joanne Whittaker, commented: “With all the brilliant sport at Christmas, we wanted to add some extra excitement for our customers!

“Our team came up with the idea of our biggest-ever giveaway, which then prompted our first-ever Christmas advert. Fingers crossed it will snow, and we’ll be paying out £5m split between five lucky customers.”

Named the ‘Let It Snow’ campaign, the agency has devised TV, radio, and social assets for the piece, and described that it will be ‘capturing the exuberance and joy of Christmas with an eye on some of the season’s best-loved sporting events’.

Zút Creative Director, Matt Thompson, detailed that the company is proud of the campaign that taps into and celebrates the fun of festive sport – and reflects the potentially life-changing scale of Betfred’s Christmas offer.

“First and foremost, we wanted this to be a campaign that makes people smile then prompts them to enter this amazing giveaway – tapping into the joy we feel at Christmas, with an eye on some of the amazing sport that takes place over the festive season,” he explained.

“Our campaign re-created a selection of recognisable seasonal and sporting scenes, shot on location, featuring colourful costumes and sets and a soundtrack everyone will love.

“This was a collective effort. We worked closely with the Betfred team at all stages of planning and production and having their expertise was vital. We’re all really proud of this campaign – now all we need is snow.”

The advert airs from today, with the draw available through Betfred’s website.

The firm outlined that customers have to opt in to qualify for a free entry, then any subsequent bets of £1 or more on the sportsbook, lotto draws or virtual will qualify for another entry up to a maximum of 100.