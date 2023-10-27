FUN88 nets NBA’s Tony Parker as brand ambassador

Share Facebook

FUN88 has announced that Tony Parker has become an official brand ambassador for the Asian sports betting operator.

The basketball star and four-time NBA Championships winner will assist in fronting a series of dedicated promotions and ‘thematic activations’ for the sportsbook.

This partnership begins with immediate effect, and is said to leverage long-term scope for collaboration.

A senior spokesperson from FUN88 said: “We’re naturally delighted to have secured further net gains for FUN88’s unrivalled ambassadorial roster by signing Tony. He’s one of the most successful sports personalities his country has ever produced and retains a huge popularity worldwide.

“We’re confident that fans and FUN88 players alike will enjoy seeing Tony shine a light on the sport he loves, and share in his infectious enthusiasm with an engaged social media community.

“His famous No. 9 jersey may have been retired, but his legacy and excitement for the game are as strong as ever. Together, we are committed to achieving our goals in the most engaging way possible, raising the bar of the end-user experience and social traction.”

The group also praised Parker for his ‘distinguished history, international appeal and commitment to excellence on and off the court’. The 41-year-old now follows in the footsteps of Steve Nash and the late Kobe Bryant on FUN88 ambassadorial duties.

Parker, who becomes FUN88’s third Hall of Fame ambassador from the NBA, added: “I’m thrilled to be following Steve and Kobe’s lead as FUN88’s latest basketball frontman, as we look forward to an exciting renewal of the NBA campaign.

“They have built a brand here which directly aligns with my playing values of speed and strength, underpinned by a desire to operate as a team and confound the critics. Everyone used to tell me I was too small and too slight to make it in the NBA.

“That lit a fire in my soul and helped me inspire my teammates. It’s a combination that’s vital to winning any game and also entertaining your audience.”

“With that in mind, I can’t wait to help deliver more premium content, insights and activity to emerging Asian markets, and the basketball fans within them.

“From China to Thailand, these fans are making it rain! Hopefully, we can find some innovative offers and deeper connections for players to better engage with the sports they love.”

FUN88 has been active in global sports marketing over the past decade, and presently acts as the long-term Asian betting partner of two Premier League clubs in Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United FC while also leveraging another enduring ambassadorship with Spanish footballing legend, Iker Casillas.

The operator has also enjoyed associations with the OG Dota 2 team in eSports, as well as cricketing stars Daren Sammy and Dale Steyn.