Betby looks to new markets as Karakidis takes Business Development lead

Stefanos Karakidis has been announced as the new Senior Business Development Manager of Betby.

In his new role, after having developed a ‘strong background in the betting industry’ Karakidis will strengthen the group’s senior sales team as it furthers its expansion across the globe.

He has held a variety of roles spanning across trading, marketing, and commercial divisions for a ‘plethora of Tier 1 operators’ over a thirteen-year period.

Speaking of his new role, the Senior Business Development Manager commented: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join Betby’s family and I am looking forward to the exciting journey ahead.

“The company is continuing to grow at a strong pace, and as we expand our footprint around the world, I can’t wait to contribute to Betby’s ongoing success.”

Karakidis will have a big focus on researching new markets, the Malta-based sportsbook outlined, as well as forging lasting relationships with brands that operate in these jurisdictions.

In addition to this, making sales projections and forecasting revenues will also be a key responsibility, as Betby looks to enhance its global relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefanos to our company,” added Chris Nikolopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Betby. “His expertise is sure to prove beneficial to our processes as we aim to partner with more leading operators and supply our wonderful cross vertical offering.”

In further hirings for the company, Sergey Tsukanov recently became the gambling firm’s Chief Product Officer.

Extending his position and influence within the group, Tsukanov is now responsible for the continued oversight of the Risk Management and Trading teams.