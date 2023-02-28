Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Alan Alger has confirmed on Linkedin that he is departing his position as Director of Corporate Communications for Super Group, having worked with the firm during a transformational period.

Having first joined Betway Group in November 2014 as a PR Manager, Alger climbed the ranks of the operator over the following eight years to become Head of Corporate Communications and PR in October 2019.

He was promoted to his now-outgoing Director role in October 2021 for the wider Super Group, which encompasses the Betway sportsbook brand and Spin casino operator.

Alger explained in his Linkedin post that NYSE-listed no longer requires a Director of Corporate Communications, as the firm seeks to further consolidate its position in various international markets.

His full Linkedin statement read: “After nearly eight and a half years of loyal service and wholehearted dedication to Super Group and its associated brands (including Betway), my time in the business has come to an end.

“With the NYSE listed company no longer requiring a Director of Corporate Communications. There are some great individuals across the Super Group business and brands, I wish those people every success for the future.”

Alger finished his statement by remarking that he is now ‘actively seeking new opportunities’.

Looking back over Alger’s tenure with Betway and Super Group, he handled the company’s PR and communications activity during a number of key moments.

Most recently, this included Super Group’s aforementioned listing on the NYSE with support from SPAC vehicle Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAC) and with local partner DIgital Gaming Corporation (DGC).

This was followed by the subsequent acquisition of DGC, which had taken Betway live in Iowa, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Virginia and Ohio via an exclusive licence agreement.

Having built brand exposure up in the US and Canada via a partnership with the NHL and through DGC’s activity, Super Group was able to take Betway and Spin live in the province of Ontario last year.

He also handled the Super Group PR at the time Betway was charged with a then-record penalty of £11.6m for social responsibility and anti-money laundering shortcomings in November 2020, although this was subsequently broken by Entain Plc’s £17m charge in July last year.

As Alger looks for new opportunities, whether in igaming or otherwise, Super Group remains confident in its ability to achieve long-term growth and profitability as an NYSE enterprise, continuing to invest in its technology and marketing output.