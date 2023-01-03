Super Group completes DGC takeover for expanded US toolkit

Share Facebook

In a major boost to its business in North America, multinational gaming firm Super Group has finalised its takeover of Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC).

The group’s new holding had been a partner of the Guernsey-based group since 2021, which notably operates the Betway sportsbook and Spin Casino brands.

Super Group first agreed terms to acquire DGC in early 2022 ahead of its plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) towards the end of last January, with support from SPACH vehicle Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAC).

Neal Menashe, Super Group CEO, said: “We are excited to officially welcome DGC into Super Group. We look forward to working more closely with the team as we apply our proven toolkit to the US.

“With a healthy balance sheet and a consistent track record of driving profitable growth, Super Group is well positioned to enter the US market, enhancing our global footprint.”

As Super Group’s US-facing partner since 2021, DGC was instrumental in taking Betway live in Iowa, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Virginia and Ohio through an exclusive licensing agreement.

A key development for Betway saw DGC take responsibility for appointing a lead creative market agency for the operator’s North American business, settling on Deutsch NY.

Moving forward following the acquisition – which was completed on schedule, with Super Group earmarking Q1 2023 as a target quarter for finalisation – Super Group aims to take DGC live in Louisiana on the Betway Global technology platform.

As it stands, DGC maintains a presence in 12 US states, eight of which have active betting and gaming markets.

The takeover is the laest in a series of enhancements made to Super Group’s US operations, following the launch of both Betway and Spin in the Ontario market last year.

Meanwhile, the group has looked to build up brand exposure and recognition for its sportsbook arm via a sponsorship deal with the NHL.