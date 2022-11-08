Share Facebook

Altenar has confirmed the appointment of Antonio Barra, an experienced igaming professional with ‘years of knowhow’, as Head of Sales.

Barra will be tasked with driving growth for Altenar across a range of markets, with Northern European countries highlighted in particular by the Malta-based sportsbook provider.

Additional job specs will see the Italian strive to ‘keep the company aligned’ as well as coordinate strategy development to boost its output in international sports betting.

Barra remarked: “I am really happy to join Altenar in my new role. I have worked in the igaming field for nearly a decade now, so am well-equipped to assist the company in its efforts for continued expansion.

“I can bring a good operational knowledge in terms of both operating a platform and establishing the connections necessary to run a successful business in the casino and sportsbook industries. Altenar has a fantastic future ahead and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Barra joins Altenar following a year of commercial growth for the company, in which the company has sought to bolster its presence in a range of markets, including the new hire’s home nation of Italy.

Last month, Altenar launched a customised cash-out product aimed at the Italian betting market, responding to the imposition of new regulatory reforms in the country.

Meanwhile, Spain and Latin America have also been outlined as key target markets for the firm – Group COO Dinos Stranomitis underscored Altenar’s ambitions in the former in an interview with SBC earlier this year, whilst in the latter sector a deal with Aquesta Total was recently clinched.

Regarding its new hire, Altenar noted Barra’s five-year tenure as Chief Operating Officer and Key Account Manager at Together Gaming, a role in which he participated in implementation of a new system to manage and sustain Northern European operations.

His additional roles have included a stint as Operations Manager at Arenacube and COO and Partner at Eligence Consulting – Altenar added that all three of these positions were based in Malta, meaning Barra has ‘invaluable’ knowledge of local and wider European market conditions.

“We are delighted to welcome Antonino to the team as our new Head of Sales,” an Altenar spokesperson said.

“Utilising his years of experience in the igaming industry, Antonino is sure to prove vital in developing effective growth strategies for us to implement over the coming years.

“Altenar has built up a lot of momentum in recent months, and the addition of Antonino will only serve to accelerate that.”