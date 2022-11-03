Altenar enlisted by Aquesta Total in LatAm sportsbook push

Share Facebook

Expanding its commercial reach into Peru, sportsbook platform provider Altenar has finalised an agreement with local operator Apuesta Total.

As the Peruvian firm’s tech partner, Altenar has set out to deliver a ‘360-degree operation’, encompassing technology provision for its current market activities, as well as ’prospective future’ capabilities.

The duo first began collaborating in mid-August, integrating Altenar’s solutions into Aquesta’s operations, including on its website pre-match and live betting offerings and full promotional suite.

Additionally, the partners have also underscored incorporation of the sportsbook tools into Aquesta’s customer support, focusing on risk management, stake limits and 24/7 communication.

Gonzalo Merino, Digital Director at Apuesta Total, added: “Being one of LatAm’s most popular operators means that we need the very best in technology to entertain our players.

“Thanks to Altenar’s market-leading sportsbook, risk management and customer support, we’re confident we’ve got everything we need to ensure we stay the best.

“We look forward to plenty of success throughout the World Cup and beyond, and we’re very happy to be working together.”

Since partnering, the duo have reported successful activity, particularly regarding Aquesta’s turnover, which ‘is expected to continue’ as the companies continue to cooperate.

The agreement comes after an active year for Altenar, which detailed a strong performance across its esports, data and virtuals products.

Notable developments for the company over the past 12 months include the launch of an in-house retail sportsbook terminal system in June and a cash-out product for the Italian in market in October, whilst the interceding months saw a partnership with Spain’s Casino Gran Madrid.

Hugo Llanos, Alternar Americas Regional Director, said: “Our customer support is one of the best and most flexible available, and we are thrilled to bring this to our new partner, Apuesta Total.

“We see our customers as partners and want to help them grow and achieve their objectives – if they need something we do not provide, we will develop a special solution to address it. We also have an approach to risk management and limits that has proven to increase turnover and profitability in the long term.

“All of this ensures our latest partnership will be a fruitful one – Altenar will be there to support Apuesta Total in any market it intends to enter.”