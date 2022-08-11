FSB continues US momentum with South Dakota entry

Share Facebook

FSB has extended its reach across the North American market after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming (SDCG).

The green light from the SDCG will mean that FSB can offer its portfolio of sports betting services within the Deadwood city area, with plans to go live in the coming weeks.

Dave McDowell, Chief Executive Officer at FSB, said: “This exciting news is another strong step forward for FSB in North America and continues the rapid momentum we’ve enjoyed in the region in 2022.

“The smooth approval from the SDCG pays a huge tribute to the quality of our technology, services and people and as a true Tier 1 global supplier puts us in a strong position to play a leading role in South Dakota and other key regulated global markets in the months and years ahead.”

Operator partners in South Dakota will benefit from access to FSB’s proprietary omnichannel sportsbook, which the supplier is confident will enable them to “carefully curate the exact sports betting experience required for their player base”.

The announcement of the South Dakota approval follows on from FSB’s expansion into Ontario, where it was one of the first suppliers to receive the green light from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.