GiG tech deal

PABS finds latest client in ‘up-and-comer’ Midnite

Ted Orme-Claye October 26, 2023 Europe, Horseracing, Latest News, Retail, Sport, UK Comments Off on PABS finds latest client in ‘up-and-comer’ Midnite

Betting market newcomer Midnite has sought to enhance its horse racing wagering offering by partnering with PA Betting Services (PABS).

The company, which styles itself as a ‘next-generation betting platform’ and has been described as an ‘up-and-coming’ operator by its new partner, will leverage PABS’ horse racing betting data.

Midnite aims to provide its users with ‘accurate, timely, and official data’ for horse racing, a sport which it noted is a cornerstone betting market, as it seeks to strengthen its foothold on the international betting scene.

Daniel Qu, Founder of Midnite, said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with PA Betting Services’, taking advantage of their premium UK horseracing content. 

“Access to high-quality UK horseracing data will enhance our platform, whilst providing our users with a competitive edge. We look forward to working with them closely as we develop our platform further.”

The partnership is the latest in a series of agreements and partnership renewals for East Yorkshire-based betting services firm PABS, including deals signed with a range of high-profile names such as Flutter Entertainment and William Hill, among others.

Danny Speck, Business Development Executive, added: “We’re really excited to add another UK-facing sports betting brand to the long list of clients who already trust PA Betting Services to power their 24/7 horseracing service. 

“We are looking forward to working together on future collaborations and overseeing Midnite’s growth with the help of the data that we provide.”

Tags

Check Also

PA Betting Services acquires iRaceMedia for stronger Asian foothold

PA Betting Services acquires iRaceMedia for stronger Asian foothold

PA Betting Services’ (PABS) global reach has been extended via a takeover of Asia-facing horse …

PA Betting Services continues to back Oddschecker horse racing

PA Betting Services continues to back Oddschecker horse racing

Oddschecker has renewed its partnership with PA Betting Services (PABS) to continue leveraging the latter’s …

SBC News Betsson diversifies horse racing content partnership with PABS

Betsson diversifies horse racing content partnership with PABS

PA Betting Services (PABS) and Betsson have formed a new agreement for the supply of …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies