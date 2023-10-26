PABS finds latest client in ‘up-and-comer’ Midnite

Betting market newcomer Midnite has sought to enhance its horse racing wagering offering by partnering with PA Betting Services (PABS).
The company, which styles itself as a ‘next-generation betting platform’ and has been described as an ‘up-and-coming’ operator by its new partner, will leverage PABS’ horse racing betting data.
Midnite aims to provide its users with ‘accurate, timely, and official data’ for horse racing, a sport which it noted is a cornerstone betting market, as it seeks to strengthen its foothold on the international betting scene.
Daniel Qu, Founder of Midnite, said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with PA Betting Services’, taking advantage of their premium UK horseracing content.
“Access to high-quality UK horseracing data will enhance our platform, whilst providing our users with a competitive edge. We look forward to working with them closely as we develop our platform further.”
The partnership is the latest in a series of agreements and partnership renewals for East Yorkshire-based betting services firm PABS, including deals signed with a range of high-profile names such as Flutter Entertainment and William Hill, among others.
Danny Speck, Business Development Executive, added: “We’re really excited to add another UK-facing sports betting brand to the long list of clients who already trust PA Betting Services to power their 24/7 horseracing service.
“We are looking forward to working together on future collaborations and overseeing Midnite’s growth with the help of the data that we provide.”