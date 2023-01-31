Share Facebook

SIS (Sports Information Services) has signed its biggest commercial deal of the year so far, partnering with Ladbrokes and Coral operator, Entain.

The FTSE100 gambling group, the largest retail operator in the UK, will leverage SIS’ production technology services until December 2030, targeting a more flexible broadcasting schedule.

Additionally, the deal will also cover distribution of live racing content via satellite and IPTV channels until December 2028, incorporating the Milton Keynes-based supplier’s portfolio of 30,000 fixtures annually from 170 international racecourses.

Andy Hicks, Entain’s Managing Director of Retail in the UK and Ireland, said: “This new agreement allows us to continue to bring racing from all over the world to our customers in the UK.

“We’re offering a best-in-class experience through a combination of advanced broadcast production technology and content that fully satisfies our customers’ demand for exciting, high-quality, and regular betting opportunities.”

SIS and Entain have a history of co-operation going back several years, having renewed the agreement back in December 2021, covering media feeds from 35 British racecourses.

The latest partnership extension comes just a day after SIS signed an agreement with BetConstruct, also focusing on the delivery of 24/7 Live Racing Content.

It is also the third commercial deal of this month, following an expansion of its presence in Africa via a deal with Jolibet, supplying horse racing feeds to the firm from a range of European, American, African and Asian racetracks.

Richard Ames, Chief Executive at SIS, added: “As long-term partners, it is pleasing to be able to extend our provision to Entain of the SIS portfolio of premium racing content across all its retail premises.

“Entain has been an early adopter of our production technology solutions and we are very pleased to extend these arrangements for the long term.”