SIS broadens global reach via BetConstruct partnership

Ted Orme-Claye January 30, 2023

SIS (Sports Information Services) has lauded a significant step in its 2023 commercial roadmap, signing a partnership with BetConstruct.

The agreement with the global B2B and B2C gaming provider will expand the reach of Milton Keynes-based SIS’ 24/7 Live Racing Content product, which will be distributed to BetConstruct’s partners. 

SIS’ coverage includes 35,000 horse races and 38,000 greyhound fixtures across 170 racecourses across five continents, with content supplied as an ‘end-to-end solution’ including pictures, data, commentary and on screen-graphics with betting triggers.

Andy Kelly, Commercial Manager (UK & Europe) at SIS, said: “We’ve been extremely open that SIS has a strategic goal of strengthening its partnerships with platforms and distributors. 

“BetConstruct has an excellent global reach that allows for significantly more operators worldwide to have access to the best racing products on the market. 

“It has also been a pleasure working with the BetConstruct team and I am looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

SIS added that the agreement will bolster the global reach of its racing services by expanding the ‘’ever growing number of leading operators’ to leverage its products and content.

The betting content and services supplier has moved to start 2023 in a strong position, having signed its first commercial partnership of the year just two weeks ago with Jolibet, strengthening its foothold in Africa.

