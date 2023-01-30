The Football Pools appoints James Arnold to lead centenary business

Share Facebook

The Football Pools has announced the appointment of James Arnold as new Chief Executive of the centenary business.

Arnold took charge of the Football Pools leadership this January, succeeding Derek Lloyd, who ended his five-year tenure as CEO.

An expert in all disciplines related to sportsbook management, Arnold joins the Football Pools having most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of LiveScore Group.

Further executive experience has seen Arnold serve as Director of International Markets for Betway and Chief Marketing Officer (2016-2019) of BoyleSports (2013-2014).

2023 sees the Football Pools celebrate its centenary year in business, as the accumulator predictions game for FA football fixtures.

At its height in the 1920s and 30s up to 14 million people played the Pools every week, staking more than £50m.

In 2017, the business was sold to British PE fund OpCapita for £83m, as previous owners Sportech Plc undertook a reorganisation to bolster its US racing growth and in-stadia wagering opportunities.

Arnold commented: “I’m delighted to be joining such an iconic British brand at a time of significant change and development.

“A lot of good work has already been done to reposition the company for growth and I look forward to working with the executive team to bring these plans to fruition over the coming months.”