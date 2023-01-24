Share Facebook

MST (Media System Technologies) and XB Net have enhanced the scope of their Italy-facing partnership, expanding the former’s market reach.

Specifics of the deal will see the duo work to develop a responsible horse racing business across online, mobile and retail betting verticals via 24/7 turnkey service.

This suite of North American programming will be distributed to the company’s partners in Italy, including Eurobet, Goldbet, Sisal, BetFlag, SKS365, Lottomatica and the Microgame network.

Moreno Tanfani, Head of Horse Racing Business at MST, said: “For Italian operators, North American racing represents a great opportunity to expand their offering beyond traditional fixtures and has proved a boon for acquisition and retention with those clients who’ve prioritised it on their integration road maps.

“Their players have already seen the added fun and value that US racing brings to the betting experience, providing a trustworthy and regular flow of rapid-cycling opportunities. It’s an honour to be bringing events like the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and the Pegasus World Cup to Italy.

“After Italian restrictions on broadcasting horse racing from overseas were belatedly eased a couple of years ago, international content is growing in its appeal and assimilation. Indeed, XB Net now represents a significant part of our total turnover, including Italian races.”

A provider of North American horse and greyhound racing content, XB Net aims to expand the reach of regional fixtures by distributing events such as the Pegasus World Cup, two legs of the Triple Crown – the Preakness and Belmont Stakes – and the Breeders’ Cup.

The firm’s agreement with MST will see delivery of these races between 18:00 and 05:00 CET, and builds on similar deals inked across Europe, the UK & Ireland, Asia, North and Central America, and Australia with the likes of Flutter Entertainment, bet365, William Hill, Playtech and Entain.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, stated: “Wherever you set your scene on the map, delivering the right content at peak leisure-times remains of paramount importance.

“XB Net’s wide range of low-latency racing solutions and racetracks are now ensuring the requisite flexibility for MST and their impressive roll call of operators, and we’re delighted with this progressive partnership.”

The deal comes just one week after XB Net signed a partnership with IZIBET, an IZI Group brand and betting partner of the Maltese National Lottery, to expand the operator’s suite of horse racing content.

Fraser added: “Italy’s CET time zone is perfectly-placed to transition from its domestic racing scene into top-class ‘evening’ meetings stateside, so high-quality 24/7 programming is now an attainable reality for our customers, thanks to this evolving collaboration.”