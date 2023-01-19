Share Facebook

XB Net has signed its latest client, partnering with IZIBET to bolster the firm’s horse and dog racing content range, broadening its own international reach in the process.

The retail betting brand of the IZI Group, IZIBET operators Malta’s Dragonara Casino and in July last year secured the licence for the National Lottery of Malta, which it manages via its National Lottery plc subsidiary.

Incorporating XB Net’s horse and greyhound racing content, IZIBET will leverage live pictures, data and betting services from a range of North American tracks, as the duo target new and existing customers with flexible programming and wagering opportunities.

Franco De Gabriele, National Lottery plc Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with XB NET” as through this agreement IZIBET, which since 5 July 2022, has become the official sports betting brand of the National Lottery, will offer the most comprehensive horse and dog racing betting services in Malta, comparable to the rich offering provided by leading international betting providers.

“Our players can now avail themselves of races from the early hours of the morning till late in the evening when the roster of races from the Americas kicks in. This is in line with our customer charter which is built on our promise to provide the market with the richest and most enticing product offering possible.”

Included under XB Net’s US horse racing rights portfolio are the Pegasus World Cup, two legs of the Triple Crown – Preakness and Belmont Stokes – and the Breeders Cup World Championships.

The firm’s wider offering covers rights, data, live broadcast and video streaming across both fixed odds and pari-mutuel betting verticals, providing North American racing content to non-US operators.

Signing its first major deal of 2023 with a European brand, XB Net’s partnership with IZIBET follows a renewal of its arrangement with the UK Tote Group and an agreement with Codere in H2 2022.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President International at XB Net, remarked: “It’s fantastic to break new ground in Malta with such a recognisable brand as IZIBET. This partnership adds more muscle to our strategy of selecting the right brands across key international territories, helping to grow the sport and return the value to racing’s stakeholders.

“IZIBET is a trusted ‘go-to’ operator in Malta, as befits the local national lottery brand. And this announcement also offers us unrivalled access to a thriving retail market. We’re thrilled to be able to deliver the best racing products on the market to even more bettors.

“It’s an exciting time to be continuing to grow our global audience and products, with our core North American racing service now ably abetted by some cracking racing from Australia and South America. IZIBET’s diligent and innovative team give us the confidence to evolve and expand this collaboration as 2023 unfolds.”