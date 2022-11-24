Share Facebook

Spotlight Sports Group (SSG) has signed an agreement with existing partner LiveScore Group, covering distribution of its Superfeed Pre-Play football solution.

Under the latest renewal, the partnership will be enhanced with the addition of Spotlight’s football offering, covering betting-led verdicts and insights from prominent football leagues.

The duo first began cooperating in July, launching SSG’s Superfeed Racing across the LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet sportsbook brands.

“We’ve worked hard over the past number of years to build one of the best football content products in the industry,” said Daniel Smith, SSG Head of UK and Ireland Sales.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the power of Superfeed football content on one of the world’s biggest football brands.

“I’m delighted that this agreement gives their huge global audience direct access to our expert football insights and verdicts.”

LiveScore Bet highlighted that SSG’s ‘proven track record’ of over 20 years and the value of the pre-existing racing agreement were key reasons for the partnership extension.

Announced in the early stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the agreement bolsters LiveScore’s football-oriented content at a time of increased interest and exposure for the sport globally.

James McKay, LiveScore Group Sportsbook Director, remarked: ‘’We’re delighted to further extend our Superfeed agreement with Spotlight Sports Group.

“I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how our dedicated football audience engages and interacts with the vast amount of excellent football content that Superfeed provides.

“Whether our customers are engaging in the Premier League or the MLS, the consistent quality information they will now experience will be of huge benefit.‘’

Attending the SBC Summit Barcelona earlier this year, James McKay, LiveScore Group Sportsbook Director, spoke during a panel examining betting sector preparations for the World Cup.

Particular areas of focus for the Director were accumulators and free-to-play products – the latter an innovation which his co-panellists also highlighted as key for retention and acquisition.