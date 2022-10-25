Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

NetBet has expanded the scale of its partnership with SIS (Sports Information Services), integrating a wider range of the sportsbook supplier’s horse racing content.

The company, headquartered in Malta and active internationally, will be supplied with SIS’ premium and exclusive horse racing feeds from the UK, Ireland, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Mauritius, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Latin America and the US.

This will total to 65,000 live horse and greyhound racing events per year, with added features include live streamed pictures, data, on-screen graphics with betting triggers, prices and derivatives.

Peter Camden, Head of Sportsbook at NetBet, commented: “Since we first signed up with SIS, the company’s industry-leading greyhound content has proven to be a huge hit with bettors, so extending our partnership to incorporate its high-quality horse racing coverage made strategic sense to us.

“With 65,000 live racing events a year now on offer, we’re sure our customers will continue to enjoy the regular short-form betting opportunities that SIS provides, helping us to increase engagement and drive our business forward.”

By incorporating SIS global horse racing product into its own offering, NetBet seeks to secure ‘profitable short-form content’ 24/7, providing a betting opportunity to its customers ‘every three minutes’.

The agreement builds on a pre-existing partnership between SIS and NetBet, which focused around data distribution from UK, Irish and North American greyhound racing. A previous enhancement of the deal saw the introduction of SIS’ live streams via the latter’s Watch and Bet models.

The agreement is SIS second of the this month, following the launch of the group’s Competitive G|aming esports products in Spain and Latin America via a partnership with RETABet.

Dave Richardson, Commercial Manager (UK & Europe) at SIS, said: “We have enjoyed a great relationship with NetBet and are delighted to be strengthening our partnership through this new deal.

“With the best in live pictures and data being delivered from the world’s leading racetracks, NetBet will be able to offer their customers a truly engaging betting experience, with an event available to bet on through our 24/7 Live Betting Channels every three minutes.”