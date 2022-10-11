Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SIS (Sports Information Services) expanded its partnership with RETAbet, securing a multinational launch for its Competitive Gaming (CG) products in Spanish-speaking markets.

The deal includes provision of SIS’ NBA2K and FIFA esports tournaments, which will be distributed across RETAbet’s retail – in shops and bars – and online channels, allowing for 24/7 live viewership and betting.

This marks the latest in a series of agreements SIS has clinched in pursuit of a strengthened presence in Latin America, as well as an enhancement of its collaboration with RETAbet, having delivered content toits Live Horse and Greyhound racing channels under a contract signed earlier in the year.

“This extension is another important landmark in a region of great potential,” remarked Angel Calderon, SIS’ Head of Sales (LatAm and Iberia).

“The popularity of esports is growing consistently among fans and bettors here, and we’re now able to provide our superior market-leading solution to engage with that community.

“Our offering is perfectly placed to complement the short-form, always-on experience that RETAbet customers have with our Live Betting Channels, so we’re confident the reception is going to be strong.”

A UK-based enterprise, with its headquarters located in Milton Keynes, and Buckinghamshire, SIS launched its Competitive Gaming esports content solution in July, with support from odds and risk management supplier Oddin.gg.

The offering includes live streamed pictures, commentary, on-screen graphics with betting triggers, data and pre-match and in-play markets, for over 150,000 live events annually.

As it stands, RETAbet is licensed in Spain by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), along with eight regional licences, and is currently working on ‘ongoing development’ in Peru.

Igor Extremo, Chief Operating Officer at RETAbet Group, said: “We’re delighted to build on the fantastic partnership we already have with SIS through which we’ve already seen an increase in betting traffic, so to add the opportunity to replicate that through its Competitive Gaming products is a real boost.

“The comprehensive and bespoke nature of what we can now offer across Esoccer and Ebasketball is a substantial evolution in an area that continues to gain in popularity and will undoubtedly have a positive effect on revenues and margin.”