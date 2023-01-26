Fast Track gets personal with new AI-driven CRM integration

Share Facebook

Fast Track has set out its plans to “revolutionise the way CRM is done in the igaming industry” with the integration of an autoregressive language AI model.

The new model, which will be showcased at ICE in February, will enable operators to create “human-like”, multi-level marketing campaigns that can be localised to each audience.

CEO and Co-founder Simon Lidzen said: “We’ve been waiting for this technology; our platform was designed and built to be self-learning, but the AI technology simply wasn’t there. Now, with the latest autoregressive language AI, we can confidently offer our partners a system that will help them reduce costs and make it easier to deliver 1:1 experiences to their customers.

“We expect to see unprecedented levels of productivity and efficiency for our partners, allowing them to focus on innovation and growth.”

Operators will also be able to personalise campaigns via tailored subject lines, A/B testing and language localisation with live in-context preview in seconds.

“This technology enables our partners to work smarter, not harder. Accelerating their journey to delivering 1:1 experiences is truly a game changer for the industry, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this innovation,” said Patrik Potocki, CTO of Fast Track.

“We look forward to seeing our partners leverage this technology to drive growth and innovation in their businesses.”