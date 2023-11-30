Share Facebook

In a world where engagement, acquisition and retention have arguably been key topics of conversation for many years, the necessity of ensuring a safe environment for players is one that has eclipsed all of these to be placed front and centre of the industry’s attention.

With the role of automation in player engagement previously examined by Flows, Sales Director Domenico Mazzola has picked up the baton to look into this from a responsible gambling perspective.

In addition to explaining the impact that such a strategy can have on player lifecycles, the importance of the human touch, impact of new regulations and maintaining momentum also become key touch points.

SBC Media: Over the last few years, we have seen responsible gambling really become front and centre of the industry. Why do you think this has become such a big focus for the industry as a whole?

Domenico Mazzola: Responsible gambling has surged to the forefront of the igaming industry in recent years due to a combination of factors. Growing societal awareness of gambling-related risks, increased regulatory scrutiny, and the easy accessibility of online gaming have all had an impact on making responsible gambling a top priority.

Most operators recognise the need to maintain a socially responsible image to build trust and nurture lasting customer relationships. But, the issue is that the path to executing a robust, responsible gaming strategy is riddled with challenges. We still witness instances where operators fall short of these aspirations, which we have seen leads to hefty fines.

To effectively prioritise player well-being, we need to combine advanced technology with the data we have access to. This teamwork helps RG teams act quickly and decisively to deal with issues early on. In the end, technology and data must work together to make gaming safer and more responsible.

SBCM: Can automation play a role in solely driving responsible gambling practices, or do operators still need to rely on that ‘human touch’?

DM: Automation and the ‘human touch’ are not mutually exclusive in promoting responsible gambling. In fact, they can complement each other effectively. Automation can handle large-scale data analysis, identifying patterns and potential issues in real-time.

It can trigger interventions, such as setting limits or providing personalised messages, swiftly and consistently. However, the ‘human touch’ remains crucial for addressing complex, individual cases, providing emotional support, and making judgement calls when nuanced situations arise.

A balanced approach that combines automation’s efficiency with human empathy is the most effective way to ensure responsible gambling practices.

SBCM: Responsible gambling has been a huge focus for Flows. How can Flows’ no-code technology help gambling operators identify any players who are at risk of gambling harm before it’s too late? Are there certain data cues that you look for?

DM: At Flows, responsible gambling is a top priority. Our no-code automation platform offers operators powerful tools to deal with this challenge efficiently. With Flows, operators can make their own custom workflows that fit their responsible gaming requirements.

For instance, they can set up a Flow to keep an eye on player behaviour, checking for things like big changes in betting habits, playing often, long gaming sessions, or large losses.

Let’s look at an example: Suppose a player who previously wagered moderately starts to exhibit erratic behaviour, significantly increasing their betting amounts over a short period.

Flows can detect this pattern, trigger an alert and then initiate a predefined response, such as sending a personalised message to the player, suggesting self-imposed limits on wagering, or providing access to responsible gaming support resources while notifying the RG team directly in real-time as the event takes place. This immediate intervention helps prevent the escalation of gambling harm.

Flows’ no-code technology allows operators to factor in external data sources such as financial metrics and player history, providing a more comprehensive view of each player’s risk profile.

By combining these insights and automation, operators can proactively identify and address potential issues before they lead to significant harm, fostering a safer and more responsible gaming environment.

SBCM: We’ve seen a number of markets around the world introduce new legislation regarding safer gambling in recent months – how does Flows’ technology enable gambling operators to stay up to date on changing regulations?

DM: Flows’ technology is the key to helping gambling operators remain flexible and compliant in a constantly changing regulatory environment. Our platform features a versatile and adjustable system that empowers operators to respond quickly to evolving regulatory demands without requiring extensive coding or IT assistance.

For instance, imagine a new regulation is introduced that mandates stricter responsible gaming measures in a specific market. Using Flows, an operator can easily update their responsible gaming workflows to align with these new requirements.

This may involve implementing more stringent deposit limits, enhancing player verification processes, or increasing the frequency of mandatory responsible gaming messages. With Flows, these changes can be made promptly. What makes Flows stand out is its ability to seamlessly connect with external data sources

SBCM: What impact can automating responsible gambling practices have on the customer lifecycle?

DM: Automating responsible gambling practices positively impacts the entire customer lifecycle in many ways significantly benefiting both players and operators.

By proactively identifying and addressing potential gambling-related harm, automated systems reduce the likelihood of adverse consequences for players. This, in turn, fosters a deeper sense of trust and security among customers. As a result, players are more likely to remain engaged over the long term, leading to more enduring and loyal customer relationships.

Secondly, the impact of automation extends to operational efficiencies. Automated workflows streamline the identification and intervention processes, allowing operators to act swiftly. This not only saves valuable time but also translates into cost savings, as manual efforts are reduced. As a result, operators can allocate resources more effectively, ensuring that their responsible gaming strategies are robust and cost-efficient.

Automating your processes also provides operators with valuable insights into player behaviour. By consistently monitoring and analysing data, operators can better understand player preferences and behaviours. This data is then used to customise offerings and marketing strategies to cater to responsible players, enhancing loyalty and engagement.

This information becomes invaluable in tailoring offerings and marketing efforts to serve the needs of responsible players better. By delivering more personalised experiences, operators can strengthen player loyalty and engagement.

SBCM: Can you tell us about Flows’ plans for 2024? How do you plan to continue momentum?

DM: Absolutely, I’m thrilled to share our exciting roadmap for Flows in 2024, which focuses on enhancing user experience and expanding our platform’s capabilities:

Front-end Widgets: We’re introducing dynamic front-end widgets that will enable our customers to display information generated from their flows visually. This feature will be particularly transformative for businesses wanting to engage their users with real-time data displays, such as leaderboards or jackpot announcements.

Flows Dashboards: In 2024, Flows will evolve beyond its current capabilities to transform flows directly into interactive dashboards. This means users can automate their tasks and get an intuitive, real-time visualisation of their workflows and data. For example, a marketing team could visualise their campaign performance or an RG team could monitor casino players more proactively and insightfully.

Open Marketplace: A major leap for us is the launch of the Open Marketplace. We will allow third-party developers to create and offer their applications to Flows customers. It’s not just an ecosystem expansion; it’s a community-driven initiative where innovation thrives. From custom analytics tools to niche industry-specific solutions, the possibilities are endless.

Evolution of Flo, Our AI Flows Builder Tool: Flo, our AI-powered flow builder, is set to become even more intelligent. We’re infusing advanced AI algorithms to make Flo more intuitive, capable of understanding complex business needs and suggesting optimal workflows.

This evolution aims to drastically reduce the time and effort required to build and optimise flows, making automation accessible to even those with minimal technical know-how.