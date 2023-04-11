Edvardas Sadovskis joins BETER Live to drive product roadmap

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

BETER has hired Edvardas Sadovskis as the new Chief Product Officer of its BETER Live division, tasked with ‘meeting and exceeding’ operator and player expectations.

Sadovskis will be primarily responsible for overseeing BETER Live’s product roadmap, which revolves around live casino content, as well as managing the firm’s different product teams.

BETER, which is targeting status as a ‘major player’ in international betting and igaming’ from its Cyprus HQ, sought out Sadovskis due to his standing as an ‘industry heavyweight’, joining the firm from BetGames, where he held various roles between October 2012 and February 2023.

Anna Vikmane, Director at BETER Live, said: “I am delighted to welcome Edvardas to the team and for him to take charge of our product teams and roadmaps.

“Given his extensive knowledge and passion for sports and games of chance, Edvardas is an ideal fit not only for Live Casino business unit, but also for the whole BETER company. I have no doubt that his expertise will lead to the development of exciting new products in the near future.

“BETER Live is riding an incredible growth trajectory and with Edvardas onboard as CPO, we will continue to go from strength to strength when it comes to the quality of the product that we provide to our partners but most importantly, to their players.”

Of particular significance to BETER was Sadovskis’ aforementioned experience at BetGames. The firm’s new CPO started his tenure at BetGames in the position of Studio Coordinator, rising through the ranks to finish his career at the company as Head of Product.

Sadovskis’ new employer noted detailed confidence in its new CPO’s ability to leverage ‘knowledge, skills and passion for the industry’ to enhance its content and product offering and further establish the firm’s reputation among operators.

As BETER’s live casino division, BETER Live sits alongside the group’s sports, esports and gaming units as part of its wider offering, with the company’s Nikolay Vernydub and Evgeniy Bekker explaining its plans for these products to SBC Media last month.

Commenting on his new role, Sadovskis added: “I’m excited to collaborate with the amazing team of professionals at BETER Live and utilise my skills and experience to contribute towards the company’s success.

“I recognise the value of teamwork, therefore, I plan to work closely with the tech, product and commercial teams to further develop the company’s offering and the live casino sector in general.

“I am committed to delivering up-to-date products for our partners by ensuring their live content needs and requirements are met as we work together to drive success. This includes expanding the games and features in the BETER Live portfolio and pushing boundaries to bring new innovations to the market, ensuring that we stay ahead of the competition.”