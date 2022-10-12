BETER strengthens esports leadership with Evgeniy Bekker promotion

Share Facebook

Evgeniy Bekker will take up the role of Esports General Manager at BETER, a role that has been created to direct the company’s “ambitious market expansion plans”.

Bekker initially joined BETER’s management team as Chief Trading Officer in 2020. In this role, he took an active stance in scaling the company’s growth and expanding the reach of BETER’s betting products and solutions.

Commenting on his new position, Bekker said: “I’m proud to take on this role as Esports General Manager. Esports has catapulted into the mainstream in the last few years and is rapidly challenging traditional sports as a top discipline across all gaming verticals.

“BETER has a unique approach to esports. We’ve created a next-gen product offering with a wide range of options for players to choose from across many esports titles and disciplines. I have full confidence that our team will unlock the full potential of esports betting and offer our partners something very exciting.”

Upon announcing the new role, BETER highlighted Bekker’s “established industry reputation as an igaming heavyweight with in-depth knowledge of all aspects of sportsbook management” as a key factor in promoting him to Esports General Manager.

Esports has been a key strategic initiative for the firm in recent years. As it stands, BETER Esports covers 40,000 events of tier 1-3 tournaments annually and over 28,000 matches every month of ESportsBattle and Virtual eComp 24/7 tournaments.

Last month, BETER extended its partnership with Bayes Esports. Through this agreement, it will continue its membership of the Bayes Esports Partnership Programme, a global network focused on establishment of rules, solutions and setting integrity standards.