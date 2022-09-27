Share Facebook

Moving to strengthen its esports offering, BETBY has fully isolated its solution, adding value for its growing client base.

The sportsbook solutions supplier will now offer its esports range as an individual arm, providing more than 20,000 events per month across 22 disciplines, with over 56,000 events wagered monthly.

BETBY stated that it aims to provide access to ‘market-leading coverage’ of a number of esports competitions, whilst also including its Betby.Games portfolio as part of the standalone product.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, BETBY CEO, said: “Our esports and Betby.Games offerings allow us to bring the highest quality of betting experiences to players.

“Now, as an isolated product, we’re able to bring it to a wider client base than ever before, integrating it as a standalone solution, rather than as part of the sportsbook.

“Naturally, this significantly expands its potential, allowing us to work with more operators and further expand BETBY’s presence globally.”

By including the Betby.Games range, the company seeks to provide its clients with the suite’s eight products across 30 esports leagues, guaranteeing 30 concurrent live events alongside a suite of business tools and customisable features.

The firm concluded that the finalsation of its esports offering as a standalone product highlights the ‘agility and flexibility’ of its platform, having gone live in key global markets and offering ‘scalable solutions’ to the varying requirements of different operators.

Seeking to maintain momentum in the growing esports space, where betting revenue now numbers in the millions, BETBY recently incorporated baseball events and tournaments into the Betby Games collection.