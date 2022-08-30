XEDIA: driving innovation in the igaming affiliation space

Share Facebook

Will Edwards, Director at XEDIA, walks us through the developments taking place at Betting Partners, aff.ai and Cashback.bet as the company prepares to “revolutionise the industry from multiple angles”.

SBC: For those that might not know, can you tell us about XEDIA?

XEDIA is a company I created, to unite a group of the most highly skilled individuals I’ve encountered during my 8 years as an affiliate marketer. We specialise in affiliate marketing for igaming and plan to become a key player in the industry over the next few years.

We combine the best talent in Website Development, SEO, AI, Content Marketing and UX & UI, striving to create the ultimate workforce and drive innovation in igaming’s affiliate marketing.

For the past year, we’ve been working non-stop, developing a number of game-changing platforms that are going to revolutionise the industry from multiple angles. I’m proud to announce that this will all begin in the Autumn, when our Phase 1 marketing takes place.

SBC: XEDIA has developed a number of new platforms for the igaming industry, including Betting.Partners, aff.ai and Cashback.Bet – can you tell us about some of these? What inspired you to create them? What would you say are their USPs?

These 3 platforms will become our flagship products and are each at a ready-to-market stage. We’ve worked so hard to turn these ideas into reality and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

Betting.Partners is the product of a massive opportunity I found in the industry not too long ago. After being an affiliate for 5 years or so, I had a lightbulb moment when I realised that almost every person I’d ever told about the affiliate industry was trying to start their own affiliate website too. They mostly failed and it was all down to the fact that there weren’t any online tools to help new affiliates start a website and make a success of it, although there’s a clear demand for this type of service.

Betting.Partners is a one-stop shop for everything required to start an affiliate website in the igaming industry, and will become the go-to place for new affiliates, supplying website templates, domain names, and website hosting.

It also has a built-in affiliate program, meaning every website template we supply comes with a huge list of affiliated brands and deals already uploaded and ready to make money from the moment the website goes live. To say the least, we’ve created the ultimate affiliate starter pack and there’s nothing like it.

Betting.Partners’ branding is very self-explanatory and the platform provides such a complex service in the simplest of forms, I see it making affiliate marketing as common as online betting itself, offering punters a seat at the other side of the table. I also see it becoming very popular amongst workers from other areas of the igaming industry, as they understand how lucrative affiliate marketing is and we can supply them with the best tools to get started.

The idea for aff.ai arose while we were developing Betting.Partners, as I noticed how many affiliate sites had declined over the years after being acquired by Super Affiliate companies. After researching these Super Affiliate companies, my understanding was that they’re struggling to manage their acquired assets due to the volume they have of them. This was another lightbulb moment, as at that exact time we were also developing an Artificial Intelligence code that could be programmed to automatically maintain a website.

Our original plan was to use this internally, for example, we would take a Betting.Partners website template, install the AI, and the website will then begin writing its own keyword-targeted content and climbing up the SERPs by itself. However, we also saw that this could be put to great use in assisting Super Affiliate companies to manage their websites, so alongside Betting.Partners we began developing aff.ai.

aff.ai is the first White Label solution that uses AI to transform aged domains or neglected websites into top ranking websites again, by automating the entire process of on-page SEO. It’s primarily designed for Super Affiliate companies, as an effective way to regain rankings for their acquired websites that have fallen into decline, without them having to increase their internal workload.

A great USP for aff.ai is that we only allow a keyword to be targeted once, meaning we never create competition for our clients. We also provide a 100% money-back guarantee if the performance doesn’t live up to our promise.

Last but not least, let me provide some insight into Cashback.Bet. Cashback and reward sites are something I’ve been around the block with a few times. They’re always popular amongst punters, but notorious for supplying operators with low value customers. Unlike any other cashback website, Cashback.Bet is designed to only appeal to high rollers, allowing us to provide operators with the most outstanding quality of traffic and a consistent accumulation of revenue.

SBC: What can you tell us about your plans for the next 12 months?

The next 12 months are all about scaling what we’ve built. We’ve completely finished building a number of innovative platforms for the XEDIA brand, and are now fully focused on getting our platforms out there and building the most reputable name in igaming. Betting.Partners holds the most significance in our plan, with an anticipated 15,000+ website template sales in the UK alone, at least 50% of which to be accompanied by monthly renewable hosting plans. We are also looking to make a number of connections with other affiliate companies, which will see the development of many other innovative platforms.

I’d also like to add that for any enquiries regarding press, investment, partnerships, or careers, please do not hesitate to contact us via the contact form on https://xedia.ltd.