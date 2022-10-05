Racing Post launches new full coverage app 

Share Facebook

Racing Post has announced the launch of its new app, made available for free on iOS and Android systems.

The app will provide audiences with daily coverage and unparalleled expert insights on all horseracing developments, fixtures and events.

Upgraded features include a new odds comparison tool, data-led tips and exclusive app-only content from renowned racing experts Tom Segal and Paul Kealy.

Tom Kerr, Racing Post Editor, said: “Since the Racing Post was founded in 1986, we have been dedicated to helping racing fans and punters stay ahead of the field with the best independent racing data and insight available.

“The release of our new app is the latest chapter in this journey and gives us a cutting-edge platform that will ensure we can serve our customers better than ever. With customisable racecards and results, live video, integrated betting, expert tips and our industry-leading news and features, the app offers everything racing bettors need in one place.“

The development of the Racing Post’s new app was led by parent company Spotlight Sports Group, who wanted to deliver racing audiences a ‘one-stop-solution’ to engage with the sport.

Technical enhancements see the Racing Post app upgraded with new live video provisions and data APIs to index race results faster.

The app can be further integrated with Racing Post bookmaker partners, allowing users to place bets with their existing betting accounts whilst on the app.

Alex Woodhams, CPO of Spotlight Sports Group, explained: “This is a huge milestone for our business. Technically, we’ve built a platform upon which we can innovate 10x faster than was previously the case.

“Our incredibly talented development team, through vast amounts of analysis, research, design and testing, have built a brand new app experience based on our users’ needs that harnesses our unique data and the incredible knowledge and insight of our racing experts.

“It’s just the beginning of our journey of innovation that puts our users at the centre of what we develop and we hope will engage and delight them for many years to come.”