Parimatch is tapping into Manchester United’s extensive fanbase across Asia and MENA, a multi-year contract has revealed.

The Premier League side has already amassed quite a large following around these parts of the world. Thousands fly in to experience Old Trafford, while millions more tune in from their homes to witness United’s fixtures live.

As the club’s official betting partner in Asia and MENA, Parimatch will make sure to capitalise on those numbers, pushing engagement even more when fans tune in for the broadcasts.

The partnership started on Sunday 17 August with the club’s Premier League opener against Arsenal. The deal will see Parimatch branding feature across Old Trafford LED panels at every home game throughout the rest of the season.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Business Officer of Manchester United, said: “We are pleased to welcome Parimatch as a new partner of Manchester United in parts of Asia and MENA.

“Parimatch has an impressive record of working with leading sports organisations and we look forward to building a successful relationship that engages our fans in these key regions.”

The Cyprus-based sports betting brand will also take the experience outside the pitch for fans in Asia and MENA, offering access to club giveaways, VIP tickets, and other exclusive initiatives – taking United a step closer to those distant supporters.

Sergey Portnov, CEO of Parimatch, added: “When we see greatness, we recognize it immediately. Manchester United represents everything we stand for – ambition, excellence, and an uncompromising drive to succeed.

“This partnership goes beyond business; it’s about joining forces with a club that commands respect across Asia and MENA. We build bridges where others see barriers.

“Together with Manchester United, we’re not just reaching fans – we’re creating experiences that will define how football partnerships should work.”

Manchester United not the only one

Parimatch holds over 30 years experience in both sports betting and gaming, and has previously been an active sponsor of Premier League teams.

At the turn of the decade, the company became the official European betting partner of Everton. A similar deal was later reached with Leicester City.

Other deals included with clubs like Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Southampton, with the first two once again finding themselves on the Premier League table for this season, while Southampton was relegated back in April.

Perhaps the most high-profile Premier League brand deal for Parimatch was that with Chelsea FC in 2021, when both signed a three-year partnership.

Under the contract’s terms, the Parimatch logo was supposed to appear on LED advertising panels across Stamford Bridge, similar to the latest Manchester United deal.

However, when Chelsea’s now former owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, Parimatch – which was founded in Ukraine – decided to use the advertising space to promote its volunteering and humanitarian efforts instead.

Sitting comfortably ahead of a commercial cataclysm

Parimatch could also prove to be an early mover in regards to the new gambling sponsorship landscape within UK elite football.

Given that Premier League clubs will no longer sign front-of-shirt deals with gambling companies from the 2026-2027 season, what Parimatch is doing with stadium LED advertising will become the commercial standard.

Signing such a deal this early with one of the biggest Premier League clubs is sure to position Parimatch in a favourable spot ahead this fast approaching new reality, which other clubs and operators are undoubtedly already frowning at.