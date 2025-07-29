Share Facebook

Leeds United has secured a new commercial boost ahead of the Premier League season, naming Parimatch as its official sleeve partner for 2025/26.

The deal will see the sports betting brand’s logo feature on the left sleeve of the men’s first team shirt, starting from the club’s opening fixture in August. The partnership will also see visibility extended across Elland Road, the club’s digital channels and media backdrops.

The news comes as Leeds prepare for a return to top-flight football. Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov described the deal as a ‘natural fit’: “This is more than a partnership – it’s a powerful alliance between two brands with the same goal: to win.

“We believe in strong leadership, and we see that in Leeds United, a club with a proud history, loyal fans, and big dreams for the Premier League 25/26. We don’t wait for change. We lead it.”

The Premier League is familiar ground for Parimatch, which has previously partnered with clubs including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester City. The operator has steadily built its brand presence through football, combat sports and entertainment.

Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Business Officer at Leeds United, added: “We’re really pleased to bring Parimatch onboard with the club as our new sleeve partner. They are a trusted brand who have worked within the sporting industry for a long time, showing commitment to the game.

“We will work closely with the Parimatch team to continue our commitment of delivering innovative campaigns and activations where possible.”

Betting brands fighting for space

The agreement follows a wave of sponsorship activity across the betting space as gambling brands compete for visibility in top-flight sport.

Just last week, Stake also unveiled a major multi-year partnership with esports giants Team Vitality, becoming the international sponsor of its CS2 roster.

That deal marked Stake’s first major move into esports and will see the company support Vitality through digital content, kit placement and activations tied to major tournaments, initially kicking off at IEM Cologne.

“This partnership brings together two industry powerhouses: Stake, a global leader in betting and entertainment, and Team Vitality, the reigning CS2 world champions,” added Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer at Stake.

“This collaboration adds esports to our globally renowned portfolio of sports and entertainment partnerships, with Team Vitality representing exactly the caliber of world-class partner we seek as we enter the esports arena.”

Stake continues to push its presence within sports and earlier this month confirmed that former Manchester United and Juventus legend, Patrice Evra, had signed a deal to become one of its global ambassadors.

The former player, who joined fellow Premier League great Sergio Agüero in representing the brand, secured 17 major titles, including the UEFA Champions League and five Premier League titles during his time with Man United.

Meanwhile, back over Leeds United, the Parimatch partnership signals a return to Premier League football and comes at a time when clubs are looking to work with betting brands that bring more than just logo placement, especially as the gambling sponsorship ban comes into play at the start of next season.

The pair are expected to roll out digital campaigns and activations aimed at fans throughout the year.

In another major betting agreement, Goodwood Racecourse and Coral have just announced a three-year extension to their existing partnership, taking the collaboration to a total of six years.

The British bookmaker will continue as the official fixed-odds betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with the new deal including title sponsorship of 11 races across the five-day festival, which this year takes place from 29 July – 2 August.