Sergey Portnov to take full control at Parimatch after Kateryna Biloruska exit

Parimatch Group Co-Founder Kateryna Biloruska is to sell her controlling stake in the company to fellow Co-Owner Sergey Portnov.

This was shared with SBC News by a source close to the transaction. No additional information was provided on the size of the transaction, but the source highlighted that Portnov will now become the owner of Parimatch Group after also buying out some minority shareholders.

“Kateryna Biloruska will relinquish all official roles at Parimatch Group to focus on investment opportunities outside the gaming industry,” the statement further read.

Biloruska announced her departure from Parimatch and the igaming sector altogether in a LinkedIn post, in which she recalled her 10 plus years in the industry and the success that Parimatch has achieved so far.

“Innovation never stops,” the post read. “After more than ten years in the dynamic world of igaming, I have decided to leave the industry, which has been a major part of my life and career.”

Biloruska will also step down as a board member of Energame. “It has been a fantastic journey and a huge responsibility, and I am honoured to have been entrusted with it,” she added.

The post also expressed gratitude to everyone working for and with Parimatch, with Biloruska emphasising that “people have played a key role in our success”.

“I am confident that the company remains in excellent hands, with a strong leadership team in place to continue driving its growth and success…I’m sure that with your continued dedication and hard work, the company will reach even greater heights.”

In 2022, Biloruska was featured on the front page of the SBC Leaders magazine headlining an interview that reflected on her journey and ambitions within the company.

Portnov has been with Parimatch since 2011, starting off as a Marketing Director only to climb the ranks to CEO. His next step was to become a shareholder and subsequently Chairman of the Supervisory Board in 2024.