betPawa switches focus to player welfare in GFA partnership

Ghana National Flag. Football, Soccer player Silhouette

betPawa has stepped down from its role as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League, in a refocused partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Estonia-based operator has now expressed its commitment to enhancing player welfare by redirecting its efforts toward providing direct benefits to the footballers. 

Per the revised partnership, betPawa will pay an increased locker room bonus to players of every team that wins a league match – going from GHS150 to GHC 400 – whilst it will also complete the artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

In a statement, the association explained that all 18 clubs in the country’s top football division fully discussed and agreed the decision to provide a package to support clubs for the 2023/24 league season.

“The meeting also reviewed the season so far and further discussed various strategies aimed at further improving the Ghana Premier League,” the GFA added.

The withdrawal as headline sponsor comes only one year after betPawa signed a three-year agreement in August 2022, committing to a total investment of $6m, with an annual contribution of $2m dedicated to promoting the league. 

The betting company quickly became the league’s headline sponsor, closing a prolonged period without such sponsorship.

Overall, betPawa has assured the sporting community of its ongoing collaboration with the GFA and reiterated its efforts to support the development and improvement of football standards in the country. 

